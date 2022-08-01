Architect describes Apple Brompton Road as a 'calm oasis' in London

One of the architects from Foster + Partners, Apple's frequent architecture partner for Apple Store projects, had some thoughts about Apple Brompton Road, the company's new retail location in Knightsbridge, London.

In an interview with ArchDaily, Stefan Behling, a Senior Executive Partner at Foster + Partners, described the new store as "a calm oasis in a bustling and vibrant part of London."

“Apple Brompton Road is a calm oasis in a bustling and vibrant part of London. Customers interact with Apple’s incredible range of products and experience their personalized customer service in a unique setting which incorporates historic and natural elements.”

Apple Brompton Road is open now

Apple Brompton Road opened to customers last week. According to the company, hundreds of customers swung by to experience the store on opening day.

iMore Editor-in-Chief Gerald Lynch was able to swing by the store a few days before its opening as well to get a sneak peek of the interior and hear about the architecture from Apple before it opened to the public. Wendy Beckman, Senior Director of Apple Retail for the EMEIA region, talked about some of the environmental advancements made at this new location:

“Apple stores you may have visited have terrazzo floors. But these are a first worldwide because they're sustainable bio resin terrazzo floors. That’s made up of castor oil and aggregate from Europe as well as recycled glass. And why that's super important is because it's a 77% impact reduction in embodied carbon. And this store, as well as all of our facilities, are powered by 100% renewable energy.”

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said that the store allows its team to "share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”

“We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity. The store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”