Hundreds flock to new Apple Store opening in Knightsbridge

On Thursday afternoon hundreds of people flocked to the first customers over the threshold of Apple's brand new London Store on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge.

"Apple’s newest store in London opened this Thursday, July 28, in the city’s bustling Knightsbridge neighborhood, where UK customers and visitors from around the world celebrated with the 200-person-strong store team," the company stated (opens in new tab)this week.

Huge queues were seen outside as customers flocked to get their hands on Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more for the first time in the new retail space.

(Image credit: Apple)

Straight Outta Brompton

Lucky customers were greeted with free handouts of Apple Brompton Road goodies, treated to AR experiences, and a DJ set from Just Blaze.

The store opens just in time for the launch of the iPhone 14, expected to be Apple's best iPhone yet when it lands in September.

The new Brompton Road store boasts 7-meter floor-to-ceiling windows, a social gathering space, and an arcade that mirrors the old Brompton Arcade of more than 100 years ago. The store is also the first Apple retail location to feature a new terrazzo flooring that uses plant-based bio-resin for sustainability.

We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the new store earlier this week prior to opening, you can see our full rundown and gallery of images there. We also got a look at the debut of 'United Visions', a new augmented reality experience that re-imagines the creative work of London poet and painter William Blake, created by Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting. You can see the AR experience for yourself by downloading the app. (opens in new tab)