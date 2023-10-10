Best cheap alternatives to Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods, and MacBook with Prime Day deals

Apple makes some of the best hardware and software on the planet. If you're looking for a phone, iPhones are incredibly easy to recommend, while anyone on the hunt for a laptop can do no wrong picking up a MacBook.

The same goes for the Apple Watch, iPad and AirPods. But that quality often comes at a high asking price. Apple prides itself on being a premium-level brand, and that comes with premium price tags to match.

However, if you're willing to skip on the Apple branding and look outside the ecosystem of Apple devices, there are often great products to enjoy from Apple's rivals. If you're looking to save a few bucks, try one of the alternatives below from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale — you might be pleasantly surprised.

Cheap iPad alternatives

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB) | was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon's most affordable Fire tablet deal is the Amazon Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99. That's the lowest price it has ever been. While its app selection, OS and build quality leave something to be desired, Amazon Alexa's hands-free control and overall value is hard to beat.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet | was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Another lowest-ever price, this time for the Amazon Fire HD 10. Despite the name, it's actually Amazon's 11-inch slate, making it more of a rival to the iPad Air. A good-sized screen then, and a great browsing, reading, or viewing experience if you're invested in Amazon's Prime services.

Amazon Kindle Scribe | was $339.99 now $264.99 at Amazon

Here's a great one if you've been eying up an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, a $75 discount on the Kindle Scribe is an enticing offer. If all you care about is reading books and writing notes, this is actually arguably a better experience than Apple's much more expensive alternative.

UK iPad alternative deals

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 | was £232.65 now £189.99 at Amazon



If you're hoping to pair an iPad with a keyboard, perhaps a touchscreen Chromebook alternative might tickle your fancy. A 2-in-1 tablet and keyboard combo, this Lenovo option is great for budget productivity. All day battery life will keep you away from the wall outlet, too.

Kindle Oasis | was £229.99 now £179.99 at Amazon



If all you want is to read books, you'd actually be better off buying a Kindle eBook reader rather than an iPad tablet. Cheaper, smaller, with better battery life and a more comfortably-readable screen, it's more limited in its capabilities, but excels in its reading speciality.

Kindle Scribe | was £329.99 now £264.99 at Amazon



The same great tablet from our US deal above, offered here at a discount GBP price for UK readers. It's a bargain considering the relatively recent release date of the Kindle Scribe.



Amazon Fire HD 10 | was £159.99 now £84.99 at Amazon



A UK alternative to the Fire HD 10 deal above, this is about as cheap as you're going to find an 11-inch tablet, making for a great 'throw-in-a-bag-and-forget-it' travel companion.

Still want an iPad? Try these sales...

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | Was $1099 $1049 at Amazon $50 off the iPad Pro 12.9-inch might not seem like much, but it’s a nice discount if you were already thinking of buying one. There have been bigger discounts on this iPad, but now the Big Deal Days event has started, further reductions look unlikely.

iPad Air | Was $599 Now $499 at Amazon The iPad Air is the non-Pro iPad that’s powered by a laptop chip, and it’s got power in spades. It's also $100 off at the moment for a very solid price that will save you buckets of money.

iPad mini | Was $499 Now $399 at Amazon The iPad mini fell to $399 on Amazon Prime Day and has returned to its lowest-ever price for October.

iPad 9 | Was $329 Now $249 at Amazon This is the cheapest Apple's entry-level iPad has ever been, a new low of $249! It's a generation behind, but still offers great performance for iPad tasks.

Cheap MacBook alternatives

Acer Nitro 17 | was $1199.99 now $969 at Amazon



We all know MacBooks still struggle when it comes to gaming, so a super deal on Acer's latest Nitro 17 gaming laptop, which features an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, and 1TB of storage, might be exactly what a game-hungry laptop buyer is after. A large 17.3-inch display with 1080p resolution and fast 165Hz refresh rate, it's got enough in its guts to play AAA games without breaking a sweat.

UK MacBook alternative deals

Acer Aspire Vero | was £699.99 now £469.99 at Amazon



This one makes for a good alternative to buying an older-generation MacBook Air if that's as far as your budget can stretch. A value mid-range laptop for those who need an all-around device on a decent budget, it's making use of an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. Those equivalent specs cost a lot more on the Apple side of the fence.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook | was £262.48 now £169.99 at Amazon

If affordability and portability are top of your needs, this Chromebook from Lenovo could tick the boxes. Focussing on Google's cloud services, if you're a Chrome, Docs or Gmail user, you're going to be right at home.

Still want a MacBook? Try these bargains...

MacBook Pro 14-inch | $2,299 at Amazon The best 14-inch deal we've seen so far is $200 off the M2 Pro version with a 1TB hard drive, now just $2,299.

MacBook Air M1 | was $999 Now $749 at Amazon While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be plenty powerful enough for most people. This deal is the best price we've seen and it's back for another year.

MacBook Air M2 | was 1099 now $899 at Best Buy The M2 MacBook Air has seen some discounts since its release, and this is one of the better ones. $899 is a very promising early discount, a saving of some $200!

MacBook Pro 13-inch | was $1299 now $1049 at Amazon The MacBook Pro 13-inch isn't the most desirable of MacBooks, but it’s a solid machine that generally sees some pretty favorable deals. This is the best we've seen, as it only fell to $1,099 on Prime Day earlier this year.

Cheap AirPods alternatives

Beats Studio Buds | was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon



OK, we're cheating a little bit here as Apple of course owns the Beats brand. But this is the cheapest the Studio Buds have ever been. And while they're not quite a match for AirPods Pro when it comes to sound quality, the Apple link means lots of smart features like quick device pairing carries over to these Beats alternatives.

Sennheiser Momentum Earbuds 3| was $279 now $149 at Amazon Available in more colors than AirPods Pro and with many of the same features, the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds have plenty to offer. That includes a 28-hour battery, wireless charging, and, of course, colors! Perfect for those who don't like boring white AirPods. Price Check: B&H Photo $200 | Best Buy $200

Sennheiser CX Plus| was $179 now $119 at Amazon The premium option The special edition of the CX Plus is a rather fetching matte black version of the already excellent CX Plus earbuds. Known for sound quality, Sennheiser put its all into the CX Plus, with some top-of-the-shelf features for less than other, more expensive earbuds. This $60 saving is nothing to sniff at either. Price check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | was $299 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available with a $100 discount during Big Deal Days, which makes them cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2. Bose makes outstanding audio equipment, and these earbuds are no different. What a deal!

UK AirPods alternatives

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £48.99 at Amazon



The cheapest Sony's WF-C500 has ever been, Sony has a well-earned reputation for creating superb-sounding headphones, and that carries over to this product. AirPods Pro have better noise-canceling and integration with Apple's wider ecosystem, but standard AirPods don't come close to sounding as good as these at this price.

Still want AirPods? Try these deals...

AirPods Pro 2 | was $249 now $189 at Amazon Both the USB-C and Lightning versions of AirPods Pro 2 are 24% off, despite the former being just three weeks old. That means they're $10 cheaper than their lowest Prime Day price.

Airpods 2nd Generation | was $129 now $99 at Amazon The go-to AirPods for anyone wanting a pair of wireless buds without anything extra. We’ve seen these earbuds at a slightly lower price, but if you’re in the market for a new set, then saving $30 is not a deal to pass up on. Hopefully, we’ll see these AirPods drop to $79 on Black Friday.

AirPods 3rd Generation | was $169 now $149 at Amazon The best regular AirPods Apple has to offer with a $20 saving to sweeten the deal. These earbuds were $139 in August, so we hope to see the lowest price ever when Black Friday comes around.

Cheap Apple Watch alternatives

Fitbit Inspire 2 | was $79.95 now $59.95 at Amazon



Apple Watch can do almost anything these days, but what if you're just after a cheap way to encourage a healthier lifestyle? Tracking your steps, heart rate, sleep quality, and calories burned, Fitbit Inspire 2 is well worth a look at this price point. It comes with a year's worth of Fitbit Premium, too, the health tracking service, adding more value to an already great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 | was £319 now £216.99 at Amazon



If you're after an Apple Watch alternative, the only device that really comes close these days is Samsung's Galaxy Watch range. With its attractive round screen and solid integration with Apple hardware (of course, not as good as Galaxy-to-Galaxy integration, or Apple-to-Apple, but better than you'd imagine), it makes for a solid fitness-tracking timepiece. Battery life could be better though.

Garmin Forerunner 745| was $399.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Watch this watch The Garmin Forerunner 745 is an excellent choice for any runner due to its battery life, on-device workouts, and, with a $120 reduction, it's one of the best deals out there this Prime Day. Many dedicated runners pick Garmin devices up as standard over the Apple Watch. Price Check: Best Buy not available| B&H not available

UK Apple Watch alternative deals

Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99 now £129 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 may be a last-generation device, but it's still worth considering at this price. Including a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership and wider app syncing support, so you can enjoy music and podcasts on the go, it's a good value alternative.

Still want an Apple Watch? Try these offers...

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | was $799 now $749 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra only got a $20 discount months after its release for Prime Day. Yet somehow, the brand new Ultra 2 is $50 off despite being only 3 weeks old.

Apple Watch Series 8 (Cellular) | $499 at Amazon Want a Cellular Apple Watch? Wait for Amazon to reduce this back down to best price of $379, last seen in July.

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm | $229 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE has seen some upgrades over the previous model, including a new brighter screen and improved battery life. There's also a 'Low Power Mode feature which should help your battery last even longer. This 44mm model is now at its lowest-ever Amazon sale price of $229.

Is it worth trying Apple alternatives?

So, real talk — you're reading a website dedicated to Apple technology. We're Apple fans through and through on iMore, and the team, for the most part, spends most of its time living with, working with and entertaining itself with Apple products. There's no better tablet in the world than the iPad, no better smart watch than the Apple Watch, and the iPhone blows away all smartphone competition.

But Apple's rivals are getting more competitive with every passing year — Android accessibility is improving, Windows laptop build quality can finally be called premium in some cases, and there's a huge variety of fitness trackers for all sports, fitness levels and wallet sizes to cater to.

And there's no denying that Apple products come at a high cost to your wallet. You get what you pay for, but you pay a lot. With tough economic times hitting everyone hard there's no shame in looking outside Apple's line-up this year — especially if you're already mixing and matching products from many different brands.