Buying Apple gear could get easier than ever with 50+ new or refreshed Apple Stores on the way

If your local Apple Store is looking a little run down, or you don't have a local one at all, you might be in luck. According to a new report, Apple is either opening or refreshing more than 50 stores around the globe.

The stores are expected to be opened or updated through 2027 according to a new report, with as many as 15 new stores opening across the Asia-Pacific region, five locations in Europe and the Middle East, and four additional outlets in the US and Canada.

As for those that are going to be refreshed or relocated, six will be in Asia, nine in Europe, and 13 in North America.

New Apple Store locations will of course make it easier for people to give Apple their hard-earned money, while refreshed stores will make for a better experience when customers visit them. That will also likely mean that Apple will be able to run more or improved in-store training sessions and labs.

This is all according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, with his report citing unnamed sources.

"Apple looks to bring fresh luster to its 22-year-old retail operation, which is one of the world’s most venerated chains but also has contended with pandemic woes, customer service problems, and labor unrest in recent years," Gurman's report says. "The idea is to build Apple’s brand in growth markets, such as India, while also giving consumers in the US and Europe a better experience."

Notably, three of the new stores will open in India, a country that Apple continues to focus on as a new source of income for the company.

At the time of writing Apple has more than 520 stores across 26 different countries, although around half of those are located in the United States.