Buying from the Apple Store could be about to change forever
It's going to be easier to get your stuff home.
Buying products from the Apple Store could be about to change in a big way, according to a new report.
That report claims that Apple is working on a new program that is called EasyPay Online Ordering internally, and it could roll out as soon as August.
If the report is accurate, people will soon be able to walk into an Apple Store and choose different fulfillment methods for a single order. That could mean buying an Apple Watch Ultra in-store, getting the watch in person, but also receiving an out-of-stock watch band via the mail later. All without having to place multiple orders via multiple methods.
EasyPay
This news comes via the latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, at least. According to the report Apple has sent a memo out to Apple Store employees detailing how the program will work. In short, people will effectively be able to buy products in-store and have them delivered to their homes.
That buying process could be huge for those who want to buy an item that is not currently available in-store, but there are other facets as well. Someone could walk into an Apple Store and buy a new Mac Studio and Studio Display but not want to take them home on the bus, for example. In that scenario, Apple would deliver both products to the customer's home.
"We want all our customers to leave the store with exactly what they came for," the leaked Apple memo begins. "And this will be easier with EasyPay Online Ordering, launching in early August. With a single bag transaction, you’ll have the option of different fulfillment methods, like shipping or personalizing a product."
This will all kick in before Apple's iPhone 15 lineup goes on sale in September of course, potentially making it easier for people to buy its best iPhones even when they aren't in stock.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.