Can't find the Prime Day Apple deal you've been hoping for? This AI tool uncovers them all

By Stephen Warwick
published

Beep beep boop — finally a use for AI we can all benefit from.

chatbot
Jump to:

Let's face it, endlessly reading, scrolling, and scouring for deals during an event like the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days can be mind-numbing, especially if you know exactly what you want and just can't find it. Even our extensive coverage on one site alone might be overwhelming, which is why you should definitely give this AI chatbot a go, which searches all our deals content, as well as highlights from our friends at sites including TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Simply enter a prompt like "MacBook" or "monitor" into the bot and you'll get a look at some of the deals we've covered here at iMore over the past 24 hours. If you want to spread the net wider, try anything you like, such as "graphics cards", and you'll get recommendations from other sites we love like PC Gamer. It's really that simple, and much easier than cruising Amazon or sifting through all of our articles. 

Not sure what to search for? the Prime Big Deal Days sale has some great discounts on a range of Apple products, notably the Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and AirPods. There are also some great accessories you can find for those devices, some of which will make great gifts if you want to get a jump on the holiday season. If you're done having fun with the bot, here are a couple of deals you might have missed you should definitely check out:

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C | $249

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C | $249 $189 at Amazon

$60 off a pair of AirPods that came out three weeks ago is frankly insane. The new USB-C AirPods get the same great charger as the new iPhone 15 and are no more expensive than the Lightning version. 

Price Check: Best Buy $200  | B&H Photo $229

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $749 at Amazon

$50 off Apple's brand-new Apple Watch Ultra is a truly excellent deal on a three-week-old product. Do not hang around on this one. The ultimate Apple Watch for serious power users this one, with a price to match.

Price Check: $749 at Best Buy

MacBook Air M1 | $999

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air returns to the best price we've ever seen it at, making it the cheapest and the best MacBook for everyday users. The perfect entry-level Mac, the MacBook Air is a stunner for the price. 

Price Check: $749 at Best Buy | $999 at B&H Photo

Save big money on tech deals
Prime Big Deal Days logo
Amazon Big Deal Days is here...

Looking to save money with some pre-Black Friday tech deals? Amazon is holding a second 'Prime Day' style shopping event called Prime Big Deal Days across October 10 — 11. With savings to be had on Apple gear including iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches, don't miss it! We'll be rounding up the best offers right here.

Great Apple deals at a glance

