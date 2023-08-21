Diablo Immortal is the ’Best New iPhone Game’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best new iPhone game : Diablo Immortal

Set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, and Diablo III, this epic iPhone RPG has netted a well-deserved 4.6 App Store rating from an eye-watering 211.6k reviews. With flexibility and character customization, great combat, and an immersive world to explore, Diablo Immortal is the only iPhone game MMORPG fans should be considering.

Honorable Mentions:

TMNT Shredders Revenge | Marvel Snap

Nominees:

Diablo Immortal | TMNT Shredders Revenge | Marvel Snap | Ultimate Sackboy | Vampire Survivors | Ten Dates

Click here for the full list of iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023 winners