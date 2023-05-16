Does Apple build 'planned obsolescence' into its products? French investigation to find out begins

A new probe from regulators in France will challenge Apple over alleged planned obsolescence in its products.

The investigation, which started in December 2022, looks into Apple's approach to repairs, where the company ties the serial numbers of parts to the serial numbers of its products.

The initial complaint, filed by the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association (opens in new tab), claimed Apple is "associating the serial numbers of spare parts to those of a smartphone, including via microchips, giving the manufacturer the possibility of restricting repairs by non-approved repairers or to remotely degrade a smartphone repaired with generic parts."

Apple introduced its Self-Service Repair program last year, allowing customers to order repair manuals, genuine parts, and genuine tools to complete repairs like display and battery replacements at home.

While the program was a step in the right direction, HOP has a bigger issue with the practice of serialization.

The investigation from the French authorities could take months to conclude. Still, the country has previously shown that it doesn't back down to Apple's business choices — most recently as one of the vocal countries in the EU's ruling forcing Apple to use USB-C in upcoming iPhones, including the iPhone 15.

Apple's planned obsolescene?

Accusations of planned obsolescence are nothing new in the world of tech. It's a constant talking point from technophobes and something we've heard rumbles of for years.

Apple seemingly strives hard to distance itself from the concept of making products that easily break or become obsolete in a relatively quick fashion. Apple products are some of the best-made tech products on the market, and the company prides itself on software updates for older devices, continuously supporting iPhones for at least five years.

If the French authorities deem Apple guilty of planned obsolescence, we could see a significant shift in how consumer technology is marketed and produced. If so, this could majorly impact the best iPhones of years to come.