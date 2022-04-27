Apple's long-promised Self Service Repair program is finally here.

In a press release, the company has announced that it has officially launched the program and that repair manuals, genuine parts, and genuine tools are now available to all users through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. The program is available first for users in the United States and is expected to expand to Europe later this year.

The first devices to be covered with the program are the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 3rd generation iPhone SE. Apple says that Macs with Apple silicon will be added "later this year."

The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. Later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Apple says that all of the parts and tools will be available at the same price as the company offers to its third-party repair partner network. Those who wish to rent some tools can do so with a weeklong rental kit for $49.

Every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability. The parts are the same ones — at the same price — as those available to Apple's network of authorized repair providers. For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replaced part for recycling. The Apple tools available to customers on the Self Service Repair Store are the same as used by Apple's repair network. They are custom designed to help provide the best repairs for Apple products, and are engineered to withstand the rigors of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority. The high-quality tools offered through Self Service Repair include torque drivers, repair trays, display and battery presses, and more. Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49, so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free.

If you are interested in the program and getting into self-repair for yourself, you can learn more at the Self Service Repair Store.