Ends tonight! 7 Prime Day Apple deals you can get for less than $50

The best Prime Day Apple deals might be mammoth savings on an M2 MacBook Air or a $1,800 TV, but that doesn't mean you have to spend the earth in order to save money and grab a good deal.

If you're in the market for something cheap and cheerful, especially a gift for yourself or someone else, then we've found seven of the best sub-$50 deals going in the sale right now.

Prime Day Apple deals for less than $50

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Bluetooth| $59 $39.99 at Amazon This fantastic tiny mouse works with Mac and Windows and can be used on the go for snappy scrolling and precision inputs. It's the perfect portable companion for your MacBook, with a low profile and extra programmable buttons. It also boasts a 70-day battery life on a single charge.

Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe| $59 $34.99 at Amazon Apple's MagSafe Wallet returned in 2023 minus leather. The sustainable FineWoven alternative rests securely on your iPhone thanks to MagSafe and can handle three cards with ease. It also supports Find My so you can track it down using your iPhone if you lose it.

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy Screen Protector| $44 $29.99 at Amazon This privacy screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro not only protects your device from cracks and bumps when you drop it, it also stops nosy onlookers from peering at your phone screen when you're about and about.

ESR 2 in 1 Charging Station for Apple| $29 $24.99 at Amazon ESR makes solid, dependable, affordable chargers, and this is the cheapest of the lost. Power up to two devices at the same time, including a MagSafe iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods. Perfect as a desktop office companion or on a nightstand.

Meross LED Lights 2-pack | $30.99 $23 at Amazon This pack of cheap LED lights can be used with your iPhone and the Apple Home app, the perfect starter pair for any smart home, and less than 12 bucks each.

Philips Hue White and color A21 | $65 $46 at Amazon Philips Hue bulbs are the big name in smart home lighting, and you can now score one for less than $50 on the final day of the Prime Day sales.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack | $49.99 $32 at Amazon A smart plug lets you turn and "dumb" appliance into a smart one, letting you control power using your iPhone, automation, or even your voice through Siri. They can also measure energy consumption to help you save money.