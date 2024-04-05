Every new feature coming to Apple's OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6

The Core (Image credit: Future) The Core cuts to the heart of the Apple news that matters to you every week. iMore's News Editor Stephen Warwick breaks down all the top stories, along with a helping of deals, tips, insight, and humor.

This week in Apple has been all about the iPad, except when we’re talking about Apple’s secret new robot project, of course. After more than 500 days without a new iPad (the last one came out in October 2022), we’re finally seeing real, concrete signs that new iPads are just around the corner.

Specifically, we know of at least two that seem to be very close at hand, the M3 OLED iPad Pro, and the M2 iPad Air 6. While we once thought these might debut in March, possibly even at an Apple event, rumors now indicate that manufacturing has begun ahead of a rumored May launch, with late April an outside contender. So what are the new features we’re expecting to see in both of these devices? And will existing users want to upgrade? Here’s every upgrade coming to Apple's next best iPads.

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

The Core - Everything coming to Apple's new iPads

OLED iPad Pro - every new feature

OLED - the clue’s in the name really. The biggest single upgrade we’re expecting in the new iPad Pro is an OLED display. An OLED iPad will hopefully make for a thinner (or at least lighter) tablet with improved contrast, color reproduction, and battery life. Even the viewing angles could improve.

13-inch size - Apple’s new larger iPad Pro is expected to be ever-so-slightly bigger than the current 12.9-inch model.

Thinner bezels- A leak in March claims the OLED iPad Pro will have the thinnest bezels ever on a Pro model

Matte finish - The same leaker of those thinner bezels also claims there will be two versions of the tablet to choose from, namely matte or glossy display options.

M3 chip - The new iPad Pro is expected to inherit the latest Apple silicon from Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. It has a faster CPU and GPU compared to both the M2 and M1 versions.

Landscape camera - The front-facing camera on the iPad Pro is expected to move to a landscape orientation, from its current portrait position.

4TB option - an outside possibility, rumors claim there could be a larger 4TB storage option

MagSafe charging - A rumor in December claimed MagSafe charging could be a feature of the new iPad Pro.

New Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard - Apple is expected to unveil a new Apple Pencil 3 and a new Magic keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum top case.

iPad Air 6 - every new feature

M2 - As Apple’s OLED iPad Pro chip is tipped to be M3, we expect the iPad Air to inherit the M2 chip, a key differentiating factor between the two lines

12.9-inch model - The biggest change to iPad Air is likely going to be a larger 12.9-inch model

Landscape camera - just like the iPad Pro, the iPad Air should also get a landscape selfie camera for better FaceTime and video conferencing when used with a keyboard.

As you can see, the iPad Air is expected to be a much more muted affair than the new OLED iPad Pro, but that 12.9-inch model is sure to turn some heads as the first truly new iPad in recent memory.

