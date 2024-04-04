Apple TV Plus now offers some of the best films of all time — watch these five before it's too late!

Apple TV Plus subscribers have a lot to be excited about in April with the streaming service adding a fresh selection of fantastic movies for a limited time. From Academy Award-winning classics to modern blockbusters, TV Plus is now an even more compelling streaming service with iconic movies adding to the ever-growing list of Apple Originals.

Here are five films you should watch on Apple TV Plus if you’re lucky enough to live in the U.S. (sorry everyone else, this promo seems to be stateside only).

The Godfather

(Image credit: Paramount)

What better reason to subscribe to Apple TV Plus than to watch Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic Mafia movie that swept the 45th Academy Awards in 1973? If you’ve not seen The Godfather, there has never been a better time to watch Marlon Brando’s iconic performance as Vito Corleone.

Heralded as one of the greatest movies of all time, Mario Puzo’s story adapted for the silver screen is nearly three hours of incredible drama that gives us an insight into the world of the American Mafia and the Corleone family. This film is part one of a trilogy, and luckily for you the second part, and arguably the best part, is also on this list. If you’re looking for Part III you’ll need to look elsewhere, but diehard fans would probably tell you to skip it anyway.

The Godfather Part II

(Image credit: Paramount)

In 1974, Vito Corleone returned to our screens for the second part of The Godfather’s epic trilogy. This time, the film interweaves between the events following the first movie and Corleone’s early life (this time played by Robert De Niro) as he becomes indoctrinated into the Mafia.

Widely considered to be the best film of the trilogy, The Godfather Part II builds on everything that made the first film iconic and gives viewers even more reason to be invested in the tale. At over 200 minutes long, you’ll need to get some snacks and be in the mood for a long film but it’s awesome that you can now experience this classic with an Apple TV Plus subscription.

Forest Gump

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / Phillip Caruso)

Moving onto another classic, Forest Gump could be considered Tom Hanks’ best work to date. Coming off the back of his Best Actor performance in Philadelphia, Hanks would go on to win the award again the following year for Forest Gump.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This beautiful story tells the tale of Forest as he adapts to the world by finding love and enjoying life. This cozy movie is the kind of thing you want to watch on a rainy day to instill that warm fuzzy feeling in your stomach. Forest Gump is escapism at its finest and well worth the Apple TV Plus $9.99 monthly fee alone.

The Departed

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Before making Apple Originals like Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese gave us the dark and twisted stories of the Boston Irish Mob. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson to name just a few of the star-studded cast, The Departed is a must-watch crime thriller.

The film won Best Picture alongside three other Academy Awards in 2007 and to this day is one of the best Scorsese films of all time — considering the guy’s filmography, that’s no small claim.

Clueless

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Last but not least, Clueless is 90s cinema at its best. A loose adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, the film tells the story of Cher, a Beverly Hills snob at the top of her High School’s food chain. She decides to give fellow student Tai a makeover, only to make her more popular than Cher could dream of.

This is a hilarious coming-of-age story that is well worth watching, especially if you love 90s high school comedies. Clueless has a cult following, and it’s easy to see why.

All of these films are available for a limited time on Apple TV Plus alongside the best movies on the service like Napoleon and CODA.