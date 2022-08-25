Get hyped for the iPhone 14 event with some wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy

There's nothing like rocking an Apple Event wallpaper to stay hyped leading up to the event!

Today, Apple announced that it will host a special event at Apple Park on Wednesday, September 7. While the event will be virtual for most, the company is inviting a small group of press, YouTubers, and more to the campus to attend the event live.

Apple's tagline for the event, "Far Out," was shared with everyone earlier today in an invite that went out through email. The company also shared the news of the upcoming event on its website.

As with any Apple event, it's tempting to take the art that Apple uses for its invite and turn it into a wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Thankfully, Apple fan Basic Apple Guy has already done that for all of us.

The creator took to Twitter to share the wallpapers earlier today:

Apple Far Out Wallpapers 🔭#AppleEventhttps://t.co/CtLPf91KT1 pic.twitter.com/qt1yfULurWAugust 24, 2022 See more

If you want to download and use the wallpapers on your own devices, you can grab all of them at this Google Drive link.

What will Apple announce at its September event?

iPhone 14 render (Image credit: Jon Prosser x RendersByIan)

There are a lot of rumors swirling as to what Apple will announce at its September event. The first is an easy one: the iPhone 14. Apple is anticipated to drop the iPhone mini in favor of a more affordable iPhone 14 Max. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new processor as well as some major upgrades to the camera system like a periscope camera, enabling even better zoom.

Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 as well as the second generation of the Apple Watch SE. An Apple Watch Pro is also rumored to be unveiled at the event that will focus on a more durable design, larger battery, and bigger display.

There is also the possibility that the company could introduce AirPods Pro 2 at the September event. The new earbuds could feature a new design, higher quality audio, and USB-C charging.