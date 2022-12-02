Goldman Sachs indicates that Apple's new Savings account could launch soon

A recent update from Goldman Sachs indicates that we could be nearing the launch of Apple's new Savings account.

Spotted by MacRumors, the financial firm sent an email out to Apple Card cardholders this week announcing that they were updating the Customer Agreement for users of Apple's credit card. Specifically, Goldman Sachs says that it made the change in order to add language around the upcoming Apple Savings account.

The email reads "to enable new ways to use Daily Cash like the upcoming Savings account feature, we are updating the Daily Cash Program section of your Apple Card Customer Agreement."

Apple Savings has already been delayed once

The move from Goldman could indicate that we are finally close to the launch of Apple Savings, Apple's new savings account that will be available exclusively at launch for Apple Card cardholders.

Apple originally announced its new savings account for Apple Card users back in October and, at the time, the account was expected to show up when iOS 16.1 launched to iPhone users. Unfortunately, when iOS 16.1 officially launched towards the end of that month, the Apple Savings account was missing from the update, indicating that the new account had been delayed.

We haven't heard anything about the savings account since then so, with Goldman Sachs updating its Apple Card Customer Agreement this week, we could finally be nearing the launch of the new account.

Apple Savings is being marketed by the company as a "high yield" savings account that can become your new destination for Daily Cash earned from using your Apple Card. Account holders can also choose to deposit additional funds from their Apple Cash Card or external bank account to earn even more interest.

At launch, it appears that the account will be for Apple Card account owners and will not be able to be shared with Apple Card Family members. Of course, Apple could change any of this before the launch and surprise us with even more features when Apple Savings officially makes its debut.