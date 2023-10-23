Here are six products Apple plans to improve with AI
Apple was “caught off guard” by AI and is now catching up.
Apple has always been a forward-thinking company but its unwillingness to embrace AI has been considered a “pretty big miss” internally. Now, it is trying to catch up by pumping millions of dollars a year into AI development and a few of its use cases have been revealed.
In a recent Bloomberg newsletter, Mark Gurman spoke to people familiar with the matter who have acknowledged that Apple executives have been “caught off guard" by the rise of AI.
John Giannandrea and Craig Federighi, the senior vice presidents behind AI and software engineering, are the main people tackling this effort. Eddy Cue is also on the team in some capacity and they are on track to spend $1 billion a year on AI development.
What's Apple putting AI in?
The first major place you will spot AI improvement in the future is with Siri implementation. This will make responses quicker and smarter. With the Neural Engine upgrades present in things like the Apple Watch Series 9, this could hint at potentially better on-device Siri too.
Apple’s own large language model (LLM) is currently being developed to improve both Siri and the Messages app, allowing it to auto-complete sentences more effectively.
In an effort to foster coding on Apple devices, AI is being developed for use in tools like Xcode, which will help people write code quicker and more efficiently. This is just one of many consumer apps with AI development in the works. Apple Music may receive AI-generated playlists and apps like Pages and Keynote are due to receive tools to automatically generate slides and information upon request.
One of the big debates internally is whether the AI approach should be in the cloud, allowing users with better connections to get faster responses, or on-device, making it harder to continue developing AI on the fly. Though on-device AI support is more usable for most people, AI algorithms will develop slower as access to AI-driven data is much harder to get. As Apple executives have already missed out on years of focused AI development, they don’t want to miss out a second time.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter