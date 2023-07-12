Here's what five Apple experts actually bought on Prime Day

Here at iMore, we spend our entire lives writing about Apple products, hardware, and software. We also spend countless hours testing great products, so we know a thing or two about a thing or too. It's very easy for us to recommend deals, especially for products that we review as part of our day jobs. But what you really want to know about is the products iMore's team are actually buying.

So in the spirit of putting our money where our mouth is, here's everything that we actually bought on Prime Day. And yes, there are definitely a few surprises.

Stephen - News Editor

I bought my Mum an M1 MacBook Air before I'd even got out of bed on Tuesday. It's the best MacBook money can buy on Prime Day, with potent Apple silicon and great battery life.

MacBook Air M1 | £999 £739/$749 at Amazon The best MacBook deal got even cheaper on day two, now just £739/$749! Price check: Apple £999

My wife and I have a DSLR camera, and everyone keeps telling us to buy this 50mm Canon lens, which is great for portrait photography. It's usually about £110-120, but we managed to snag it for just £75.

Canon EF 50 mm 1.8 STM Lens | £129 £75 at Amazon A 50mm Canon EF Telephoto lens for blurring backgrounds behind your subject, it weighs just 160g and I can't wait to strap this thing to my EOS.

Tammy Rogers - Senior Staff Writer

Tammy's an audiophile, so it's no surprise that her pick is these stunning Sennheiser HD headphones. They're wired and are full of fancy words and features like optimized surround, transducer airflow, vented magnet system, and voice coil. Delightful.

SENNHEISER HD 660S2 | $599 $379 at Amazon These are some incredibly high-fidelity headphones with extra bass, aluminum voice coils, 42mm high-performance transducers, great sound pressure at low octaves, and German engineering. Also, they're 37% off and now just $379 instead of $600.

John-Anthony Disotto - How-to Editor

The Amazon Echo Pop is a lovely little speaker for the bedroom and small spaces. Even though his favorite color is yellow, JAD has picked up a Lavender Bloom one at more than half price for the purple nightstand in his bedroom.

Echo Pop | $39 $17 at Amazon The Echo Pop is a tiny, compact speaker with Alexa that can be used to play music, set timers, check the weather, and control smart home apps like lights and plugs. It comes in four lovely colors and is now just $17 instead of $39.

Daryl Baxter - Features Editor

Daryl, who clearly has too much time and money on his hands, bought not one, two, three, four, or five items but six different Prime Day deals. I'll spare you the essential oils and Irn Bru, the diffuser, and the amazing Air Fryer from Ninja that is sadly out of stock. Daryl has snatched himself some AirPods Pro 2 for just £209 instead of the usual price of £250 — AirPods Pro 2 have enjoyed great deals all Prime Day and are at their lowest price ever.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are reaching the middle of their life as a product, so we’re starting to now see heftier discounts. This Prime Day deal marks the continued lowest price of the buds, and a great deal if you want a pair of AirPods Pro. Price Check: Apple $249 | B&H Photo $224 | Best Buy $249

Daryl has also scooped himself a fantastic Day One Steelbook Edition of Sonic Frontiers for PS5.

Sonic Frontiers | £48 £33 at Amazon Sonic Frontiers from 2022 is a new open-zone platform game with five huge islands. Fight in a new battle system and blaze across levels as the furry blue hedgehog of destiny.

Gerald Lynch - Editor-in-Chief

Notorious miser and cheapskate Gerald Lynch didn't buy anything during Prime Day except a telescopic window cleaning kit, and nobody cares about that. However, Gerald did indulge himself in everything you can get for free on Prime Day. To that effect, he's now the proud owner of both Baldur's Gate 2, Star Wars Force Unleashed, and some armor for his horse in Diablo 4. More like Amazon Prime Neigh, eh?