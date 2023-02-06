HomePod software version 16.3.1 and tvOS 16.3.1 now available. Here's what's new

Apple is back with some new software updates to try and fix some issues with the Apple TV and HomePod.

Today, Apple released HomePod Software Version 16.3.1 and tvOS 16.3.1 for the HomePod and Apple TV lineup. In the release notes for the HomePod update, the company says that HomePod Software Version 16.3.1 addresses a number of "performance improvements and bug fixes." Apple did not say exactly which bugs were fixed.

tvOS 16.3.1, by comparison, didn't even get release notes, so the update is likely to be quite minor and also feature the usual round of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Both software updates are available now so users who are currently running HomePod Software Version 16.3 and tvOS 16.3 should be able to update their HomePod and Apple TV to the latest version.

HomePod software version 16.3 had more to it

While HomePod software version 16.3.1 and tvOS 16.3.1 don't have any new features happening for them, quality-of-life updates are important. The features for the HomePod really occurred when the company rolled out HomePod software version 16.3 two weeks ago.

With HomePod software version 16.3, the company officially rolled out support for temperature and humidity sensing, which is available on the second-generation HomePod and HomePod mini. The sensors will enable smart home automation, such as turning a fan on when the HomePod senses the heat reaches a certain temperature.

There was a ton rolled out with HomePod software version 16.3. You can check out everything that was released below:

Temperature and humidity sensing measures your indoor climate with HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod mini

Remastered ambient sounds are more immersive and can now be added to scenes, automations, and alarms in the Home app

Find My on HomePod now enables you to ask Siri for the location of friends and family, if they have shared it with you

Recurring Home automations can be set up using just your voice

Siri confirmation tone will now play to indicate when smart home requests are completed for accessories that may not visibly show a change or are located in a different room

Audio tuning optimizes spoken content such as podcasts for even greater clarity on HomePod (2nd generation) and HomePod (1st generation)

Updated volume controls on HomePod (1st generation) give you more granular adjustments at lower volumes

If you want to pick up the new HomePod, which Apple officially launched last week, check out our coverage on where to order the new HomePod 2 (2023).