Hop to it and save big on Apple's own chargers in Cyber Monday deals
Compact or Standard?
USB-C is finally here on the iPhone 15 lineup, but if you're like me you may find yourself needing two cables - one for your phone and one for your Lightning AirPods.
In such a situation, having to swap the cables is the definition of a first-world problem - what if you could charge them both? Thankfully Apple offers its own dual USB-C charger that pumps out 35W of juice to connected devices.
Sadly, it's also pretty expensive, with the charger coming in at a hefty $59 MSRP - or at least it did until Amazon slashed the price for Cyber Monday.
The retailer is offering the charger at a 25% discount in both its compact and standard versions, making them just $43.99.
Save 25% on official Apple chargers
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger (Standard) |
$59 $43.99 at Amazon
Charge two devices at once with this Apple charger, ideal for the home or office.
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger (Compact) |
$59 $43.99 at Amazon
Get the same discount on the smaller version of the 35W charger so you can throw it in a travel bag.
Both of these chargers will power up your phone much more quickly than the charger the company used to include in the box, but which one should you buy?
In many ways, it'll come down to what you use it for, and how you use it. The USB-C output is horizontal on the compact version and vertical on the other, but outside of size, they're identical when it comes to spec. That means it'll depend on your setup and how much space you have to work with.
The standard dual USB-C charger measures 3.82 x 1.26 x 3.82 inches and weighs 5.3 ounces. The compact one, on the other hand, is 2.76 x 1.18 x 3.31 inches and weighs 4.6 ounces. Neither are likely to cost you much room in your backpack or suitcase, but if you're expecting to travel a lot, the compact version may be worth a look.
It's worth noting that many knock-off Apple chargers exist, and are certainly much cheaper. Sadly, these can also come with safety risks due to improperly manufactured units - something to consider.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter
By Daryl Baxter