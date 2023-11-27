Hop to it and save big on Apple's own chargers in Cyber Monday deals

USB-C is finally here on the iPhone 15 lineup, but if you're like me you may find yourself needing two cables - one for your phone and one for your Lightning AirPods.

In such a situation, having to swap the cables is the definition of a first-world problem - what if you could charge them both? Thankfully Apple offers its own dual USB-C charger that pumps out 35W of juice to connected devices.

Sadly, it's also pretty expensive, with the charger coming in at a hefty $59 MSRP - or at least it did until Amazon slashed the price for Cyber Monday.

The retailer is offering the charger at a 25% discount in both its compact and standard versions, making them just $43.99.

Save 25% on official Apple chargers

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger (Standard) | $59 $43.99 at Amazon Charge two devices at once with this Apple charger, ideal for the home or office.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Charger (Compact) | $59 $43.99 at Amazon Get the same discount on the smaller version of the 35W charger so you can throw it in a travel bag.

Both of these chargers will power up your phone much more quickly than the charger the company used to include in the box, but which one should you buy?

In many ways, it'll come down to what you use it for, and how you use it. The USB-C output is horizontal on the compact version and vertical on the other, but outside of size, they're identical when it comes to spec. That means it'll depend on your setup and how much space you have to work with.

The standard dual USB-C charger measures ‎3.82 x 1.26 x 3.82 inches and weighs 5.3 ounces. The compact one, on the other hand, is ‎2.76 x 1.18 x 3.31 inches and weighs 4.6 ounces. Neither are likely to cost you much room in your backpack or suitcase, but if you're expecting to travel a lot, the compact version may be worth a look.

It's worth noting that many knock-off Apple chargers exist, and are certainly much cheaper. Sadly, these can also come with safety risks due to improperly manufactured units - something to consider.