iOS 16's Apple Pay Later is now set to arrive ... later, according to report
It was supposed to be coming in 2022, but that now seems increasingly unlikely.
When Apple announced Apple Pay Later alongside iOS 16 in June, the feature was always intended to miss the September 12 release window. It was, however, supposed to come "in a future update" to iOS 16 and that now doesn't look like happening until 2023.
That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing via his weekly Power On newsletter. Gurman says that we might now be waiting until iOS 16.4 arrives in the spring.
Better (pay) later than never
The Apple Pay Later feature is set to allow people to spread Apple Pay purchases across multiple payments to allow them to spread the cost when needed. However, Gurman now believes that Apple is facing "fairly significant technical and engineering challenges in rolling out the service," and that a delay is inevitable. So far, Apple hasn't said anything about Apple Pay Later since that June announcement.
"This leads me to believe that the company isn't completely certain when Apple Pay Later will be ready for launch," Gurman said, adding that "it's possible the feature won't arrive until iOS 16.4 in the spring."
While it's impossible for a product that was never given a release date to be delayed as such, it does appear that Apple has had a rethink on Apple Pay Later at this point. The feature will live in the Wallet app and was thought to be in the cards for a late-2023 release. Now, with iOS 16.1 already in beta testing and adding features like Matter support and Live Activities, that seems less likely than ever.
The Apple Pay Later feature was first announced during iOS 16's unveiling on June 7. Since then the software has gone through months of beta testing and was released on September 12, just a few days before the iPhone 14 lineup went on sale.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.