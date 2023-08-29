iOS is finally getting this handy Google Photos feature
Locked Folder is a great way of organizing your pictures
Though iOS17 is just around the corner, this isn’t the only place where software is getting better for your iPhone. Google Photos is finally bringing its Locked Folder feature to Apple devices and with that comes the ability to move the folder from device to device.
The Locked Folder function allows you to essentially hide away important or sensitive pictures and videos that can then only be accessed with a passcode. The integration of a Locked Folder in iOS devices means that you could potentially access that information from any of your devices at any point.
As long as your MacBook is signed into the same Apple ID, you can use your passcode to grab your files. This could be particularly good for dedicating space for your ID, Passport, contracts, and more. You could potentially pop files in there from an at-home iPad and open them on the fly from your iPhone.
Apple Photos has a similar function in the ability to put images and videos in a hidden album but this is the first time users have been able to do the same with Google Photos on Apple devices.
It’s about time
What makes the Locked Folder special is photos and videos won’t show up in the gallery or any other photo apps. It’s a pretty good way to hide files if you think they may embarrass you or compromise your privacy in public.
The feature is starting to roll out on all Apple devices today and the ability to back up Locked Folders is a new service across both Apple and Android devices. Alongside this, a brand new settings page is coming to the app, aiming to streamline the process and make privacy controls a little more transparent.
Google Photos is a free service available right now with subscription models to give you more cloud storage.
