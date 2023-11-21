I've just bought an iPad, here are the accessories I'm getting on Black Friday
All kitted out.
After much trepidation, I have finally purchased my dream device with this M1 iPad Air deal but, while I wait patiently for it to arrive, I’ve decided to kit it out with a bevy of extras. If you want to draw with an iPad, you need an accessory. If you want to edit videos with an iPad, you probably need an accessory. Buying it is just the start but, when I’m done, I expect my iPad Air to almost entirely replace my 2020 MacBook Air.
If you have recently purchased an iPad or haven't upgraded your older iPad with some nice little bits, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up all those accessories you have been waiting on. With this in mind, here are some of the best accessory deals this Black Friday and why I’ve picked them up.
The Deals
Apple Pencil (2nd generation) |
$129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
With low latency, automatic pairing, and easy charging, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is my go-to choice for Black Friday. I like what USB-C brings in the most recent update of thePencil, but it doesn’t support magnetic charging and pressure sensitivity, so it was worth picking up the older model here.
Omoton Adjustable Tablet Stand |
$21.99 $11.99 at Amazon
As someone looking to draw, I anticipate being put off by the size of the iPad when I’m not curled up on the sofa. If I also want to use it on a desk, I’ll want to angle it to get the best brushstrokes when drawing. For this reason, a small stand to hold it for art will be much appreciated. This also has the bonus of allowing me to easily mirror my screen through airplay when working.
Wenlaty Case | $21.99 $9.59 at Amazon
This great case is a whopping 56% off and comes ready to fit a variety of iPads. Plus the nice Rose Pink color is the perfect compliment to my iPad given the clear back still displays that brilliant Apple Logo.
Xiron paper screen protector (2 pack) |
$7.99 $6.29 at Amazon
One of the things I was worried about when buying a screen protector was how the feeling of drawing would translate to the plastic that most protectors are made out of. So when I spotted the Xiron paper screen protector, I had to pick it up. Though not a huge saving, 21% off the base price is still a nice bonus on something I was planning on picking up anyway.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers