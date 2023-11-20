The M1 iPad Air is reduced on Amazon – here's why it may be my biggest Black Friday purchase

My M1 MacBook Air has really impressed me over the last few years, but its speed, look, and size are a double-edged sword in a tech-loving household. It’s such an impressive device that my partner has taken to stealing it off me to do their work. I’m hoping an M1 iPad, one of the best iPads out there, will solve all my problems.

With Amazon’s Black Friday sale now live, you can pick up the M1 iPad Air for just £579, which is £90 off its retail price. This is an excellent deal and, as of right now, the cheapest way to get your hands on an M1 Apple SIlicon chip.

£90 off

M1 iPad Air | £669 £579 on Amazon With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, antireflective coating, a 12MP Wide camera, and 64GB of storage, this is an excellent way of getting many of the benefits of a device like a MacBook without the size and cost associated with it.

Part of the reason I want this M1 iPad Air is how much it has developed in the last year with professional apps. To think I could do both simple things like watching Netflix or writing notes and more extensive tasks like editing videos and drawing images on the go truly astounds me. Adding support for apps like Logic Pro and Davinci Resolve in the last year makes it feel like a fully-fledged productivity device and not just a nicer way to watch YouTube.

My plan for the M1 iPad Air is to use it in place of my MacBook on the go, allowing me to write, read, and watch with ease. It's a powerful little machine that has only gotten more powerful as software updates have come out. I’ve finally been convinced of the power of the iPad, and this is the deal to make me convert.