Kim Kardashian's special edition Beats Fit Pro are already sold out

If you're looking for a pair of Kim Kardashian's new special edition Beats Fit Pros, you're going to have a heck of a time tracking them down.

According to Apple's online store in the United States, all three variations of the wireless earbuds are already completely sold out, despite launching earlier today.

The Beats X Kim version of the wireless earbuds, which come in Moon, Dune, and Earth, retail for the usual price of Beats Fit Pro at $199. The headphones went on sale on Apple's online store today and quickly sold out.

Thankfully, the company also says that they will be available in Apple retail stores on Wednesday, August 17, so you still have a chance to track a pair down before they're gone completely.

Go behind the scenes of the earbuds

The earbuds, which feature skin tone colors, were a collaboration between Kardashian and the Beats team. Kardashian said that she wanted to question the usual trend in colors that people are accustomed to finding in headphones.

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," and said that the "collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

You can go behind the scenes of the earbuds below:

The Beats Fit Pro Kim K Special Edition earbuds are on sale now but, like I mentioned above, are already completely sold out on Apple's online store in the United States.

Thankfully, you could still find them elsewhere. In addition to being offered on Apple's online store in the U.S., Apple is also selling them on its online store in Canada, the UK, France, Germany, and Japan.

They will also be available in stores on Wednesday, August 17 at some Apple Store locations as well as some authorized resellers. In the United Kingdom, they will also be available at London's Regent Street Apple Store and Selfridges.