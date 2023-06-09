Live in North Carolina? You're getting a massive new Apple office space

Apple is reportedly moving ahead with its plans to build a new 324,000-square-foot office space at the Research Triangle Park (RTP) campus, with as many as 3,000 workers possibly set to call the building home.

While Apple Park is clearly the home of Apple, and where its WWDC get-togethers are now held, it's far from Apple's only location. Now, it's said that there's going to be a new one to add to Apple's real estate list and it's going to be a big one.

The new space will be up to 73 feet tall, reportedly making space for up to eight stories. Apple is said to have filed work plans on May 30 to allow it to get the ball rolling on construction.

A massive building

It's difficult to get a feel for just how large a 324,000-square-foot office space will be, but WRAL Tech Wire points out that we can expect it to be around twice as big as the average Walmart Supercenter — so it isn't going to be a small building by any stretch of the imagination.

As for why Apple is building in North Carolina, the company was reportedly previously awarded $1.2 billion in an incentive package by the state.

"The site consists of approximately 281 acres located adjacent to Louis Stephens Drive and Little Drive in Wake County on the south end of RTP," the report notes.

It's been a busy few weeks for Apple even beyond getting things up and running in North Carolina. The company finally announced the Vision Pro headset earlier this week, while it also previewed the next iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software updates. They'll all arrive in or around September, while the headset isn't going to go on sale until early 2024, Apple says.