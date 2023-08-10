Logitech's new pop-up work from home desk helps you easily separate your professional and personal spaces

Logitech is a company known for all kinds of office devices and accessories, and with the new Casa Pop-Up Desk, it plans on providing a tidy new way of propping up your devices for easy viewing.

The smart, compact design can be used to lock away all of your work devices when you clock off for the day — a particularly great tool if you feel you can’t quite end the day when your desk is cluttered with work tools.

In addition to the laptop stand, there is a wireless keyboard and touch surface included for an all-inclusive approach to a portable desk setup.

Nailing the work / life balance

The Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk is designed to replace your own accessories and clunky deskspace with a single product you can pack away. All you need is your laptop and a desk and you’re ready to go.

Coming in at £179.99, it makes up for that hefty price tag with a very clever design and some nice extras. We don’t yet have a US price but we anticipate it launching around $200. Replacing your old accessories with everything in the Casa is a great way of dealing with clutter on your desk and the whole thing is light enough to pop onto a bookcase when you’re done for the day or in your bag to bring with you.

The keyboard comes with some cool shortcuts like an Easy-Switch button, capable of changing Bluetooth connections on the fly, a quick lock button, and dedicated media controls. The battery will last an impressive 5 months on a single charge and can be charged for a full day of typing in just 1 minute.

The Casa Touch is a portable touchpad complete with gestures like a scroll function, zooming ability, drag and drop tools, and much more. One full charge will last 3 weeks and it only needs to charge for 3 minutes to be functional for a day of work. Though some may prefer to use a mouse, the touchpad seems to offer an impressive package.

Unlike other stands , it offers a complete package. If you just have a laptop, it’s a good replacement for your built-in touchpad and keyboard — stopping you from craning your neck while you lumber over your device.

The Casa is a great choice for those in remote or hybrid workspaces. It can be quite hard to establish that boundary between work and home when you are working from your own personal desk but the Casa seems like a fantastic way of doing so.