London Apple Store sites set to add posh new Knightsbridge location

Apple has this week announced that it will open a new store on London's iconic Brompton Road in Knightsbridge.

The store will occupy number 17-27, just a stone’s throw from the iconic Harrods store.

In a release this week Apple stated “Our newest store on London’s iconic Brompton Road, a moment away from Hyde Park, is almost ready to explore. It’s a place where your boldest ideas can bloom, and we’re here to help them grow.”

Bricks and Mortar

The store will open on July 28 and Apple is hosting a weekend of special Today at Apple sessions including art, music, and fitness slots, and a “fantastical AR realm”:

Join us from 28–31 July as we celebrate the opening of Apple Brompton Road with a lineup of free music, art, and wellness sessions to inspire your summer. Sign up for live performances and Q&As happening all weekend long. Enter a fantastical AR realm inside the store. Drop in on 28 July for a special guest DJ set as our new space comes to life.

This will be the twelfth Apple store to open in the UK capital. Apple already operates its iconic Regent Street Store, as well as locations in Covent Garden and various mall stores across London. The store will open in time for customers to enjoy Apple’s ongoing Back to School Promotion, where they can get gift cards of up to £120 with the purchase of some of its best iPads and Macs.

The store will also open in plenty of time ahead of the anticipated launch of the next best iPhone, the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and a swathe of other products the company reportedly has in the pipeline for the fall.