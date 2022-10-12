Lufthansa says it hasn't banned AirTags, but it's far from clear cut
First, it said it had banned them. But now it hasn't. Or has it?
If you're wondering whether you can use an AirTag to track your luggage when flying the answer is normally that you're good to go. But German airline Lufthansa has added some confusion around AirTags and, despite aiming to clear it up, all it's really done is confuse people even more.
The short version? If you plan on using an AirTag to track your luggage with Lufthansa, you're good to go. Except you might not be. Confused? You aren't alone.
Nobody knows for sure
The whole mess started when Lufthansa tweeted that it was banning AirTags aboard its flights because they are "classified as dangerous and need to be turned off." AirTags obviously can't be turned off, and even if they could, that would defeat the whole purpose of using them in the first place.
Hi David, Lufthansa is banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off./MonyOctober 8, 2022
The person in charge of the Lufthansa Twitter account then doubled down when asked for clarification, saying that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) says that trackers like AirTags are "subject to the dangerous good regulations." But why is that?
As The Points Guy points out, it's all down to the lithium-powered batteries that they use — a standard CR2032 battery that you might find in your car key fob or a watch. The amount of lithium metal content is minuscule, but it seems to have been enough for someone at Lufthansa to decide AirTags must be banned. Except, Lufthansa says they aren't banned at all.
"The Lufthansa Group has conducted its own risk assessment with the result that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. We have never issued a ban on devices like that," the German airline told The Points Guy in a statement.
The airline went on to say that it's now up to the ICAO to decide what to do, which means that at this point you're probably OK using that AirTag to track your luggage if and when Lufthansa loses it.
Or you might not be. Nobody really seems to know.
