Man carrying 300 iPhones robbed outside of Apple Store

A man carrying 300 iPhones outside of Apple's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City was violently robbed early on Monday morning.

As reported by 1010 Wins, a man who requested to remain anonymous had stopped by the famous Apple Store early in the morning on Monday, November 28th, to purchase around 300 variations of iPhone 13 models. According to the report, he is a known and repeat customer of the store and makes purchases of this size on a regular basis.

The man purchases the phones from Apple and then uses them to support his own business where he resells the device as a third-party provider of iPhones and other brands.

However, when he left the store this time and got to his car, two men pulled up next to him and demanded all of the phones. There was a struggle, the man was punched in the nose, and the attackers were able to get away with around a third of the phones which equated to around $98,000 worth of iPhones.

Thankfully, outside of a punch to the nose, the man was not seriously injured. Police are still attempting to locate the suspects and the phones that were stolen.

This isn't the only problem Apple Stores have had

This isn't the only recent incident involving an Apple Store. Just last week, an SUV crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Massachusetts, injuring sixteen and killing one person. The person killed was reportedly involved in assisting the company with recent construction at the location.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and head of Apple Retail Deirdre O'Brien visited the other victims of the crash in a local hospital over the weekend. Police have launched a criminal investigation in response to the incident.

While Apple certainly takes precautions to make its stores as safe as possible, these incidents will hopefully cause the company to rethink some of its policies to ensure that its customers feel safe when shopping with the company in person.