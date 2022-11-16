Netflix will let you sign your ex out of your account

Netflix is making it easier to sign your ex out of your account.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), the company announced Netflix Managing Access and Devices, a new feature that lets you control the devices your account is currently logged into. The company points out times when you may log into your account but forget to log out, like hotels and a family or friend's house.

The company said that "with the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out."

It's time to sign them out. Sign them all out!

As Netflix describes, the feature will allow users to find all of the devices that their account is currently signed into. For any devices that you have logged into and want to sign out of, you'll be able to do it with a click.

The company detailed that "today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click."

Netflix says that Managing Access and Devices is available now for all users around the world. It will be accessible under your account settings on the web as well as the iOS and Android app. While you'll be able to sign another person out, it won't lock them out completely if they still have your username and password.

The news comes shortly after the company launched its Basic with Ads plan, the first ad-supported plan for the streaming service. It also comes before Netflix plans to start charging customers more money for sharing access to their accounts with friends and family. That is still in beta in select countries but will eventually expand globally.