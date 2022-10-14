Netflix reveals Basic with Ads, its long-awaited ad-supported plan
Netflix for $6.99 per month...with a lot of ads.
Netflix's long-awaiting ad-supported plan is here and...wow, are there a lot of ads.
Today, the company announced (opens in new tab) that it will soon be launching Basic with Ads, its new ad-supported tier that brings the price of the streaming service down to just $6.99 per month (in the United States). That price sounds great, but you sacrifice a lot by dropping that far down from the $19.99 4K plan.
The company has revealed that the new Basic with Ads plan will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. It will officially launch on Thursday, November 3rd at 9:00 AM Pacific Time.
Netflix also confirmed that the introduction of the new plan will not affect the existence of the ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.
What do you get with Basic with Ads?
The new Basic with Ads tier will still grant customers to most of the Netflix library (we'll get to that in a second), but there are some key sacrifices you are making if you decide to subscribe to that plan.
For one, the Basic with Ads plan will come with, of course, ads. And, according to Netflix, there are going to be a lot of them. The company stated in its press release that the new ad-supported tier will feature an "average" of four to five ads per hour. You might as well be watching network television at that point.
The other disappointing part about the Basic with Ads plan is that Netflix is limiting your streaming quality to a measly 720p. Not 4K. Not even 1080p. 720p. In 2022. That is atrocious.
The company has also revealed that "due to licensing restrictions," customers on this tier will not get access to the full Netflix library. It says it is working to resolve this, but it did not say what content will be missing or for how long.
The last thing you lose with the Basic with Ads plan is the ability to download movies and TV shows to your iPhone and iPad, so don't expect to load up your tablet with movies for your flight if you have this plan.
After looking into the details, the only good thing about this plan is the price. You're sacrificing damn near everything to get Netflix this cheap.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.