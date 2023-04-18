New Apple trade-in page helps you pay for shiny gadgets with your old ones

Apple has long made it clear that people can part-finance their new stuff by trading in their old devices, but it's become an increasing focus for the company in recent years. Now, it's updated the trade-in area of its website to help people learn more about the Apple trade-in program as a whole.

Buying an iPhone 15 later this year will be easier if you trade in your old iPhone 13, for example, and the same goes for buying Apple's best Apple Watch, Mac, and other devices as well. But the process can appear confusing if you haven't followed it before, which is why this updated trade-in page exists.

Apple hasn't increased (or decreased) the price it will pay for devices as part of this refresh, however, so you can still trade in an iPhone 13 Pro Max for $600 for example. You'll just have a better idea of how it works when you do.

Save money, save the planet

Apple says that "you can get a great value for your current device and apply it toward a new one." Its updated page goes on to say that people "can do it all online or at an Apple Store. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free. It’s good for you and the planet."

The page then explains that trade-ins can be done both online and at an Apple Store while explaining the steps required for each one. There are also some frequently asked questions on the page as well, with detailed answers to help clear up any confusion.

Apple also notes that it will handle the recycling of devices from other companies, while it'll also deal with packaging and more in some specific cases.

"That includes your batteries and electronic products as well as packaging recycling for our commercial, education, and institutional customers," Apple notes. "When we receive your device, it will be thoroughly inspected and assessed for reuse or recycling."

You can learn more about how Apple handles trade-ins on its updated website (opens in new tab) today.