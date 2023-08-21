No Man's Sky is the ’Best New Mac game’ winner of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023

After collecting the votes of more than 1,000 iMore readers, we're today sharing the winners of the iMore Readers' Choice Awards 2023. And the next winner is...

Best new Mac game: No Man's Sky

No Man’s Sky was once the laughing stock of the gaming industry, the butt of every joke, and a title that became synonymous with launching an unfinished game that overpromised and underdelivered. Now, the game is complete, established, and even better, available on Mac. It includes the entire seven-year catalog of content and has been built from the ground up to utilize Metal and Apple silicon. Warning, playing this game could literally see you lose years of your life in the blink of an eye.

Honorable Mentions:

Resident Evil Village

Nominees:

No Man's Sky | Resident Evil Village | Return to Monkey Island | Football Manager 2023| Tunic |Psychonauts 2 | Vampire Survivors | Cult of the Lamb

