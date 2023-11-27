One of Apple's best new products is also the most discounted — but this Cyber Monday deal ends soon
Powerful and compact.
The MacBook is perhaps my favorite Apple device. Apple managed to cram the power of their bigger desktops into a frame that can fit in a backpack and travel on the go with you. With the arrival of the M1 in 2020, MacBooks have only become better. If you have yet to take the plunge or you're looking for an excuse to upgrade, my favorite Cyber Monday Apple Deal is $250 off a brand new M2 MacBook Air.
Like Air
M2 MacBook Air (15-inch)|
$1299.99 $1049.99 at Amazon
This M2 MacBook Air has a mighty 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB of unified RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 1080 FaceTime HD camera. If you have used the previous M1 MacBook, many of the specs are the same but that M2 chip has a faster CPU Clock Speed for better general use, a 10-core GPU for better gaming performance, and a bevy of upgrades to increase use across the board.
Price Check: $1049.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target
A cheaper alternative
Though the M2 MacBook Air is an excellent deal, it is still a pretty expensive device. You get every inch of that price in the specs, design, and size but it may just simply be out of your budget or what you feel comfortable spending on a MacBook. Luckily, you can get the exact same amount off an M1 MacBook Air, which is an excellent deal for a device that still functions beautifully. You can even pick up a brand new pair of AirPods Pro 2 with the leftover funds.
M1 MacBook Air |
$999 $749.99 at Amazon
Still performing admirably, the 13.6-inch M1 MacBook Air is the laptop I bring everywhere with me. Being able to fit comfortably in most backpacks, having all-day battery life, and that still impressive M1 chip make it excellent for someone who wants an Apple device on a budget. if you don't mind it being a tad slower and smaller than our previous choice, it's still an excellent little device.
Price Check: $749.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target
AirPods Pro 2|
$249 $189.99 at Amazon
Perfect for cafe working, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro come with noise cancellation for blocking out the noise, transparency mode to dynamically change sound to talk to others, and adaptive audio to learn intelligently from your habits. Thanks to the H2 chip, they will last you all day and can connect to multiple Apple devices instantly.
Price Check: $189.99 at Best Buy | $189.99 at Target
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
