Oura smart ring makers poach former Apple design guru — amidst rumors of an Apple Ring launch to come
New hire worked on MacBooks, iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and more.
Oura, the company behind the most popular smart ring on the market, has just bagged a major hiring coup for its design team — Miklu Silvanto, formerly of Jony Ive’s Industrial Design Team at Apple. The Finnish designer will join Oura as its Chief Design Officer.
Silvanto spent nearly ten years with Apple, and was part of the team that worked on the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, several generations of MacBook, and a variety of Apple peripherals. Silvanto isn’t just a luminary of Apple either, having also spent time working with high-end audio company Bang & Olufsen, as well as travel brand AirBnB.
At Oura he’ll be heading up the company’s software and industrial design teams — so don’t be surprised if there’s a touch of that aluminum Apple magic in the company’s future output.
“My life’s work is to build beautiful models between human beings and technology,” Silvanto said of his appointment. “Oura is a wonderful place to do exactly that.”
A smart ring for every finger?
It’s a timely appointment for Oura, which is facing more competition than ever before in the smart ring space.
The recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring (as reviewed by our friends at TechRadar) has been heralded as the smart ring to buy, especially if you’re an Android user, thanks to its accurate health tracking capabilities — even if it’s been criticized for its chunky size.
That’s not much good for an Apple user — Samsung’s ring won’t work with iOS devices — but Apple itself has apparently long been testing a smart ring of its own, which would put two tech juggernauts on a collision course with Oura’s core product. Silvanto, as a former Apple insider, would be perfectly placed to counteract that threat.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Looking to wrap some tech around your own digits? Be sure to check out our rundown of the best smart rings.
More from iMore
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 15 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.
-
simonmannHave Apple lost theu UI designers? iOS 18 dark mode look awefulReply
-