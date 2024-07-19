Prime Day might be over, but the Apple deals are still in full swing — save up to $300 on MacBooks, AirPods, and more
Prime Day deals still live.
It’s now almost two days since the Prime Day sales came to a close, but it looks like a whole bunch of the low prices we saw during the event are sticking around afterward so that we can still save money on Apple devices.
We saw some truly ridiculous savings during Prime Day. The AirPods Max got a new lowest-ever price, for example, and the iPad mini became cheaper than it’s ever been. Usually, these deals would disappear the moment the sale finished, but this year they’re sticking around — for how long, however, is anyone's best guess.
In that vein, we’ve pulled some of the best deals that are still live together, so that you can find them more easily, without the need to browse through Amazon’s increasingly convoluted library.
Apple deals still live
- MacBook Air M2 13-inch|
$999$799 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M3 |
$1,099$899 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 9 |
$399$279 at Amazon
- AirPods 3 |
$169$119 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch|
$2,499$1,999 at Amazon
- iPad mini |
$499$379 at Amazon
- Shop all Apple deals
Grab a post Prime Day bargain
MacBook Air M2 13-inch| $999 $799 at Amazon
This deal on the MacBook Air M2 is still one of the best prices we've ever seen on any brand-new MacBook, and makes the base model a whole lot more affordable.
Price checker: $999 at Apple | $999 at Best Buy | $829 at B&H Photo
Mac mini M2 | $599 $479 at Amazon
The M2 Mac mini is one of the best value machines in Apple's lineup, and this price just makes it even more affordable. This remains the lowest price the Mac mini has ever been.
Price checker: $599 at Apple | $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo
iPad 10th-gen | $349 $299 at Amazon
This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the 10th gen iPad, and makes its case for the best value iPad of the lot. That's on all the color options as well, so you can get exactly the iPad you want.
Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at B&H Photo | $349 at Apple
iPad mini | $499 $379 at Amazon
Apple's most diminutive tablet is also reduced after the sale, with an incredible $120 saving. That's the lowest price ever for the iPad mini, and one well worth picking up.
Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $469 at B&H Photo | $499 at Apple
AirPods Max | $549 $394 at Amazon
The AirPods Max also remain at their lowest price ever, with a $150 saving on full price. For that you'll get some of the best built headphones around, and great Spatial Audio performance.
Price check: $529 at B&H Photo | $529 at Best Buy
