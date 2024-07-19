Prime Day might be over, but the Apple deals are still in full swing — save up to $300 on MacBooks, AirPods, and more

It’s now almost two days since the Prime Day sales came to a close, but it looks like a whole bunch of the low prices we saw during the event are sticking around afterward so that we can still save money on Apple devices.

We saw some truly ridiculous savings during Prime Day. The AirPods Max got a new lowest-ever price, for example, and the iPad mini became cheaper than it’s ever been. Usually, these deals would disappear the moment the sale finished, but this year they’re sticking around — for how long, however, is anyone's best guess.

In that vein, we’ve pulled some of the best deals that are still live together, so that you can find them more easily, without the need to browse through Amazon’s increasingly convoluted library.

Apple deals still live

Grab a post Prime Day bargain