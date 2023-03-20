Rare Apple computer worth thousands found in $250 auctioned storage unit

Some people have all the luck! After winning an auction for a storage space ,one lucky buyer found that they'd managed to pick up a boxed Apple IIgs and accessories. And some of the boxes are still sealed too.

The news means that the auction winner now has a rare vintage Apple computer, disk drives, monitor, and LaserWriter II printer that could be worth a pretty penny.

While not quite the same, a special edition version of the Apple IIgs recently sold for almost $2,000 at auction (opens in new tab), while yet another sold for almost the same amount (opens in new tab) of cash.

A $275 bargain

The lucky person was Redditor (opens in new tab) u/Bullet_InUr_Head, who picked up the $250 auction win at an unnamed storage location, presumably without knowing what was inside.

These auctions tend to be held when a storage container or location hasn't been paid for, with the site's owner then selling the contents off at auction. But those auctions are normally blind, with multiple TV shows dedicated to people winning such auctions and then investigating what they've just won.

Oftentimes the containers don't have anything of real value inside. But sometimes things are different. This appears to have been one of those times with a boxed Apple IIgs found inside.

While far from the best Mac available today, the Apple IIgs was the most powerful computer of the Apple II family and was backward-compatible with older Apple II models. The auctioned space also included a LaserWriter 2 printer, an AppleColor RGB monitor, and two Apple 3.5-inch Drive units. The auction winner said that some of the items were still sealed, likely increasing their value.

It's impossible to try and estimate how much this find is worth, but it's clearly more than the $250 paid at auction. We can safely assume that, if sold, this collection of vintage Mac hardware will give u/Bullet_InUr_Head more than enough to pick up a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro this fall.