Refreshed iPad Air, iPad Pro, and M3 MacBook Air to debut in spring 2024, says top insider

Apple is currently gearing up to roll out its entry into a new product category with the Vision Pro. The $3,500 spatial computer may not be for everyone, but Apple has more products coming later in 2024, including the much awaited iPad Air and iPad Pro refreshes, as well as a new MacBook Air.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reiterated what's in store for Apple in 2024. While we know what to expect from Apple in terms of launches this year, Gurman's report tells us what to expect first in 2024.

A March event for new iPads and MacBook Air?

The Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2, but Apple has more products headed our way right after, it appears. Gurman says we can expect new products in the Spring.

Discussing what's next for Apple post the Vision Pro launch, Gurman wrote, "In terms of new products, Apple is aiming to release fresh iPad Airs, including a larger model, revamped iPad Pros and M3 MacBook Airs in the spring. After that, the attention will shift to its developers conference in June, when Apple will unveil new generative AI features across Siri and iOS 18."

We've already heard about the iPad Air 6, which is set to get two sizes, the iPad Pro refresh with OLED screens, and the refreshed MacBook Air with the M3 chip. Apple seems to have a busy 2024 planned, especially the first half, given these three products will launch between now and WWDC 2024, which will be in June.

With the EU's antitrust bringing in changes to the App Store, Apple is likely to have a busy year heading into March. We can expect Apple to maybe hold a March or April event for these products, or less likely, launch them with a press release.

While the MacBook Air is likely to be a minor upgrade, the iPad Pro and Air likely deserve an event. Even more so, since Apple didn't do much with the iPad in 2023, so 2024 is going to be an important year for Apple's tablet.

Additionally, it appears AI may make its way to the iPhone with iOS 18, set for a grand reveal at WWDC 2024.