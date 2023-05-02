Signed Steve Jobs check from year of Apple's founding expected to sell for huge sum
Here comes the money.
A signed check from Steve Jobs in 1976, the year Apple was founded, is currently up for auction and is expected to sell for well over $20,000.
The check for $175, dated July 8th, 1976, is in pristine condition and headed with "Apple Computer Company." Below the name, you'll find Apple's original public address, "770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto," which was the location of an answering service and mail drop that Jobs and Wozniak used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage.
At the time of writing, the check has a bid of $16,500 via RR Auction (opens in new tab) and ends on May 11th.
RR Auction goes into further detail on the item, highlighting the information surrounding the registered consulting firm. "Crampton, Remke & Miller was a management consulting firm in Palo Alto that provided business process consulting to a wide range of high-tech companies in Northern California. In addition to the fledgling Apple Computer, the firm's clients included Atari, Memorex, National Semiconductor, and Xerox. Jobs's hiring of such a firm during Apple's earliest stages demonstrates his eye toward long-term growth."
Not the first Steve Jobs signed check
This auction isn't the first time we've seen a Steve Jobs check fetch thousands of dollars. In 2022, a check for $9.18 sold for a whopping $55,000. That check, however, was professionally authenticated by PSA Collectibles Authentication, leaving the buyer with no doubts over the authenticity of the signature.
Unlike that sale, this new check isn't fully authenticated, even if it has been thoroughly scrutinized and verified before going up for sale.
Apple collectibles are soaring in the current market, with original iPhones selling for over $60,000 and rare Apple-1 computers reaching astronomical values. Will this signed Steve Jobs check come close? We'll need to wait to find out.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.