Signed Steve Jobs check from year of Apple's founding expected to sell for huge sum

A signed check from Steve Jobs in 1976, the year Apple was founded, is currently up for auction and is expected to sell for well over $20,000.

The check for $175, dated July 8th, 1976, is in pristine condition and headed with "Apple Computer Company." Below the name, you'll find Apple's original public address, "770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto," which was the location of an answering service and mail drop that Jobs and Wozniak used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage.

At the time of writing, the check has a bid of $16,500 via RR Auction (opens in new tab) and ends on May 11th.

RR Auction goes into further detail on the item, highlighting the information surrounding the registered consulting firm. "Crampton, Remke & Miller was a management consulting firm in Palo Alto that provided business process consulting to a wide range of high-tech companies in Northern California. In addition to the fledgling Apple Computer, the firm's clients included Atari, Memorex, National Semiconductor, and Xerox. Jobs's hiring of such a firm during Apple's earliest stages demonstrates his eye toward long-term growth."

Not the first Steve Jobs signed check

This auction isn't the first time we've seen a Steve Jobs check fetch thousands of dollars. In 2022, a check for $9.18 sold for a whopping $55,000. That check, however, was professionally authenticated by PSA Collectibles Authentication, leaving the buyer with no doubts over the authenticity of the signature.

Unlike that sale, this new check isn't fully authenticated, even if it has been thoroughly scrutinized and verified before going up for sale.

Apple collectibles are soaring in the current market, with original iPhones selling for over $60,000 and rare Apple-1 computers reaching astronomical values. Will this signed Steve Jobs check come close? We'll need to wait to find out.