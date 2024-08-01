SiriusXM to launch premium subscription via Apple Podcasts

Popular podcast network SiriusXM has today announced a new SiriusXM Podcasts+ subscription service coming to Apple Podcasts on August 5.

The company says the new service will include early episode access, ad-free listening, and bonus content from select hit shows for subscribers in the U.S., Canada, and over 50 other countries.

While lots of those benefits will also be available to existing subscribers in the SiriusXM app, the new Podcasts+ service is coming exclusively to Apple Podcasts to the tune of $5.99 a month or $44.99 a year.

SiriusXM's subscription

SiriusXM says launch shows will include SmartLess and other shows from its slates, namely: "the Freakonomics Radio Network, including its flagship show; “Last Podcast on the Left” and select shows from the Last Podcast network; as well as “99% Invisible,” “The Joel Osteen Podcast,” “Busted Open,” “The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Robert Kelly,” “Literally! with Rob Lowe,” and “Andy Cohen’s Daddy Diaries Podcast.'"

SiriusXM says other podcasts are on the way later this year, and that the new subscription service will offer "something for every listener, and introduce subscribers to new shows that speak to their interests."

Apple Podcasts will also include transcripts of shows for Deaf and hearing-impaired consumers. The new service debuts on August 5, and you'll be able to sign up directly from within Apple Podcasts.

Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM said "This new offering gives podcast enthusiasts the chance to subscribe to premium content from some of the most popular podcasts on our network, right through Apple Podcasts. This allows us to reach new listeners, increases value for creators looking to engage fans, and facilitates our ability to add premium content to our flagship SiriusXM app and enhance the value of our core subscription."

