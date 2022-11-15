The Facades app is a 'field guide' for every Apple Store ever built
You can download the Facades app now.
If you're a fan of the Apple Store, you're probably going to love this app.
Today, Michael Steeber, the author of the Apple Store-focused newsletter Tabletops, launched his first full-fledged app on the App Store: Facades. The new app, which is available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, launched earlier today.
Steeber said that "five years ago, I opened the Notes app on my Mac and began creating a hub for all of my Apple Retail information. The document started small, but it eventually ballooned and overshadowed the app. It wielded a tiny scroll bar and depleted system resources just to open and search. I needed a better way to find store information at a glance."
That "better way" turned out to be his very own app which is now available for free for all users on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
What is in the Facades app?
The Facades app, which is available to download for free now from the App Store, features information about every Apple Store that has ever existed — all five hundred and twenty one of them.
Steeber notes that "stores are grouped into convenient categories, so you can browse by location, design style, or store feature. I’ve included lists of moved, renamed, and closed stores. Store trends and statistics are illustrated with colorful charts. There’s even a list of unassigned store rollout numbers."
While this is his first on the App Store, this isn't the first time that Steeber has released an app for Apple Store fans. Earlier this year, he released the Apple Store Time Machine app which allowed users to travel through some of the most iconic Apple Stores in a 3D environment that he built from scratch.
Steeber is one of the most knowledgeable minds in the world about Apple Stores and it's fantastic to see him continue to contribute free projects to the world for all of us to enjoy.
You can download the Facades app from the App Store (opens in new tab).
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
