Ted Lasso star graces hilarious new Apple privacy film, Today at Apple Privacy session coming

Apple today unveiled a new promotional short film starring Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, as the company celebrates Data Privacy Day by announcing a new series of Today at Apple sessions focused on privacy.

In the hilarious five-minute film, Mohammad stars as an "average person" and his data, guided through the day by a friendly Apple employee. Watch as Mohammed learns about Mail Privacy Protection, Intelligent Tracking Prevention, App Tracking Transparency, Wallet & Apple Pay, and more.

It all comes as Apple promotes its new in-store Today at Apple sessions focused on privacy on the iPhone.

Today at Apple - Privacy on iPhone

Starting Saturday, January 28, Apple will be hosting a new Today at Apple session called "Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone," which will help users better understand iOS 16 privacy features like Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys.

Like all Today at Apple sessions, these will be free and run by creatives in-store, lasting 30 minutes. The sessions will be available in stores around the world, and they're not a temporary addition, instead joining the lineup of permanent Today at Apple Sessions. You can sign up at Apple.com. (opens in new tab)

Apple rolled out a major new Security Keys feature across iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and macOS 13.2 Ventura. Security keys is focused on higher-profile users "often due to their public profile, face concerted threats to their online accounts, such as celebrities, journalists, and members of government." Security Keys strengthens Apple's own two-factor authentication by requiring a separate piece of security hardware to generate keys for accessing accounts. A physical hardware key can't be obtained by even the most sophisticated hackers. This will work with Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 14, as well as other iPhones that can run iOS 16.3.

Apple's new Today at Apple sessions begin on Saturday, January 28.