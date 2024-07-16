The Beats Studio Pros are a better deal this Prime Day than the AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max are the pinnacle of sound quality for headphones that the company sells. However, that sound quality comes with a price, and that price is enormous. The headphones usually go for $549 and, even with Amazon Prime Day's discount, they're still coming in at $399.

In comparison, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are a complete steal this Prime Day. The headphones usually sell full price for $349 but, with the Prime Day deal, you can grab the headphones for $169 — more than 50% off.

While AirPods Max might seem better due to the price alone, I think the Beats Studio Pros are the better buy if you're shopping for some headphones that work well with your iPhone this Prime Day.

Beats Studio Pro — $180 off

Beats Studio Pro | $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro offer noise cancellation, better sound than its predecessor, lossless audio when plugged in through USB-C, and impressive battery life.

Beats Studio Pro deals: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro got a major upgrade in features and sound quality over its predecessor, the Beats Studio 3.

The new headphones feature noise cancellation that I can attest to after multiple flights is more than adequate. Like AirPods, they also feature Transparency Mode to let in outside noise and that also works well. Also like AirPods, the Beats Studio Pro offers Personalized Spatial Audio to bring surround sound to music and movies.

If you want, you can also use the USB-C port (something the AirPods Max still doesn't have) and the included USB-C cable to listen to audio in lossless quality. Speaking of listening, you'll get 40 hours of battery life and, when you do need a charge, a 10-minute charge will get you up to 4 hours of playback.

In the box, you'll get the headphones, a USB-C cable for charging and listening, a 3.5mm audio cable for wired listening (great for plugging into the seatback entertainment on a flight), and a much better carrying case than the travesty that comes with the AirPods Max.

At $169, it's no contest. The Beats Studio Pro are the headphone deal of Prime Day this year. Go home, AirPods Max.