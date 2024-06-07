The name of Apple's AI overhaul just leaked — and it's so obvious you probably could have guessed
Apple Intelligence is nearly here.
The name of Apple's major AI overhaul, expected to drop at WWDC 2024 on Monday, has just been revealed. According to a top insider, the new system will be called... Apple Intelligence.
That's right folks, Apple's first foray into the world of AI, expected to transform iOS 18 in the biggest software update in years is called... AI. Great.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, "The company’s new AI system will be called Apple Intelligence," he revealed in a report Friday. The update, tipped to feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, will be announced alongside a widely rumored partnership with OpenAI, with Apple's iPhone expected to feature "a ChatGPT-like chatbot."
According to Gurman, AI will account for "about half" of the WWDC keynote, which could be two hours long. Gurman reiterated some previous reports about the AI features Apple is going to announce. Notably, he says they'll be integrated into "as many of its apps as possible," rather than focussing on image and video generation. The features will be opt-in, but will likely require Apple's most potent hardware, with the most advanced features reserved for Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro, and M1 Macs and iPads.
Apple's AI revolution is nearly here
The report further reiterates Apple will rely on a combo of its own tech and tools from OpenAI, as well as both cloud and on-device processing. As with all of its features, Apple is expected to focus on privacy precautions and protecting user data. One major component will be AI summarization. Gurman says "Apple is planning features that can quickly recap articles and web pages in the Safari browser," as well as sum up meetings notes, texts, and emails, as well as notifications.
Other announcements leaked by the report include:
- Generated responses to emails and texts on iPhone
- Siri revamp with precise control over actions like deleting emails
- Xcode AI update that can complete code for programmers automatically
- Mail update to include Gmail-esque categorization
- AI generated emojis
- Voice memo transcription powered by AI
- AI photo editing
- iPhone Home Screen Customization
- Control Center update including shortcut integration
- Settings app overhaul
- Messages app effects
- A new Passwords app
- Calculator app for iPad
- Calendar integration with Reminders
- Health app upgrade including blood pressure data
- watchOS 11 Siri update and "major" changes to Fitness app
- Safari on Mac getting some changes, but Safari Web Eraser seems unlikely
- New wallpaper packs
- visionOS 2 to feature new environments, Passwords app, Vision Pro versions of some iPad software.
With just days until the main event kicks off, the slate for WWDC 2024 is looking more stacked than ever before. The keynote will begin at 10 am PT on June 10.
