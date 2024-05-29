How to watch WWDC 2024 — iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, Apple AI, and more

WWDC 2024 (Image credit: Apple) 1. iOS 18 — what's next for iPhone?

2. iPadOS 18 — will Apple finally unleash the power of iPad?

3. macOS 15 — what's new for Mac? 4. Apple AI — what will it be able to do?

WWDC 2024 is nearly here and that means we've got a very exciting keynote on the horizon. At WWDC every year Apple unveils the future of its software and this year will be no different.

With murmurings of the unveiling of Apple AI in iOS 18, WWDC 2024 could surpass last year's event where Apple revealed Apple Vision Pro — could we even see a worldwide release for the spatial computer?

With the newly released M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air 6, all eyes are on iPadOS 18 to see what Apple will do to finally harness the incredible power built into its tablet line. And we'll see the arrival of macOS 15, but what name does Apple have under wraps?

This is how to watch Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote.

If you are just looking for the event, without the rest of the information, you can watch it by clicking here.

How to watch WWDC 2024

The easiest way to watch Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote is via YouTube, as you'll find the app on most platforms, whether that's a TV or a game console. Apple showcases live events directly on the platform, and you can watch it on the company's channel from 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

You can also watch the Apple event on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using any web browser directly on Apple's website. The iOS device must run iOS 10 or above, and Macs must run macOS Sierra 10.12 or above.

If you own an Apple TV, the WWDC 2024 keynote will also be available in the Watch Now category on tvOS. The preview for Apple's next event is currently live on Apple TV, showing some information on the event like the time, and location.

What time and date is Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Apple's WWDC 2024 event will take place on June, 10, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST

(Image credit: Apple)

How long is the Apple event? Though we don't have an official length just yet, we expect the WWDC 2024 keynote to last around two hours based on previous years.

WWDC 2024 keynote

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

WWDC kickstarts a summer of excitement for Apple fans as we get a glimpse at the software that will power the next generation of Apple products. With iPhone 16 expected in September, it's going to be very interesting to see what Apple has up its sleeve with iOS 18 and Apple AI.

With just a few weeks until the event we don't have long to wait, and if you want to share your opinions on the newly announced products, make sure to join the iMore forum to have your say.