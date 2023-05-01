The world's first Apple Store is getting a new home

The world's first Apple Store is getting a new location, with the company saying that it's ready to start a new chapter.

The new store at the Tysons Corner shopping center will replace the one that first opened a whole 22 years ago, and it's thought that Apple might have something special in mind for its new space.

Apple has put placeholder text on the Apple Tysons Corner page on its website and also on boards found in the shopping center itself. Images shared by the center's Instagram page show what currently greets shoppers.

'Here's to the next chapter"

The new store was first spotted by Apple Store expert Michael Steeber (opens in new tab) who says that it "goes without saying that this opening will be significant because it’s the first time the first Apple Store has ever moved."

Apple's text says that it's looking forward to its new store.

"The first-ever Apple Store opened 22 years ago here at Tysons Corner," Apple says. "Soon we look forward to welcoming you to this newly reimagined space. Thank you for being part of our story. Here’s to the next chapter."

There is no public timescale for when the new store will be ready to go or indeed what it will look like, but it's expected to be something of an event once it opens. Whether that will happen in time for Apple to sell the best iPhone it's ever made, the iPhone 15, at launch remains to be seen.

2023 is already shaping up to be a huge deal for Apple even without the new store. It's already opened multiple stores so far this year and it's expected to announce the much-rumored AR/VR headset, dubbed Reality Pro, at WWDC in June. There is also the expectation for the first 15-inch MacBook Air to be announced at the same time and then it's the iPhone 15's turn in or around September