There's not long until Prime Day is over — make sure you snap up these incredible Apple deals in the last few moments of the sale
In the waning hours of the sale, there are still some great deals.
Prime Day never sticks around for ever — it only lasts two days in total, and if you spend too long thinking about what deals you want to buy during the sale, you'll very quickly find that all the deals have gone and you've missed your opportunity to get an epic Apple deal.
There have been some excellent deals over Prime Day this year, with lowest prices on AirPods, MacBooks, and everything in between. Thankfully, you've still got a few hours left to make sure that you get a great deal on the Apple devices that you've been looking for.
Last minute Prime Day deals
MacBook Air M3 13-inch | $1,099 $849 at Amazon
This is a great deal on the M3 MacBook Air M3 and gets you one of our favorite MacBooks with a great saving (just make sure you activate the coupon). There's a similar discount on the 15-inch model as well.
Price check: $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,099 at B&H Photo | $1,099 at Apple
Mac mini M2 | $599 $479 at Amazon
This is the lowest price ever on the Mac mini M2, making it the perfect center for a new Mac desktop setup. You will need to add a keyboard, mice, and monitor, of course, but then you've got a great desktop computer for a low price.
Price checker: $599 at Apple | $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo
iPad 10th-gen | $349 $299 at Amazon
The iPad 10 became the best iPad buy of the moment in the Prime Day sale, with this lowest-ever price. That's on all the color options as well, so it won't matter what iPad you want.
Price check: $349 at Best Buy | $329 at B&H Photo | $349 at Apple
iPad mini | $499 $379 at Amazon
This is another lowest price ever for an iPad on this list, only this time it's the ever-popular smaller model, the iPad mini. Much like the 10, this deal is on all the color options as well.
Price check: $399 at Best Buy | $469 at B&H Photo | $499 at Apple
Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $688.64 at Amazon
This is a spectacular price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with a massive $100 discount. This is the cheapest that it's ever been, and is well worth considering especially if you've been looking at the Stainless Steel Series 9 instead.
Price check: $799 at Best Buy | $799 at Apple
AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon
Fancy some new AirPods Pro 2? You can get some for the lowest price ever in the Prime Day sale, and its well worth grabbing a pair — even if you've already got some! After all, it's always useful to have a spare.
Price check: $229 at B&H Photo | $189 at Best Buy
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.