There's not long until Prime Day is over — make sure you snap up these incredible Apple deals in the last few moments of the sale

Prime Day never sticks around for ever — it only lasts two days in total, and if you spend too long thinking about what deals you want to buy during the sale, you'll very quickly find that all the deals have gone and you've missed your opportunity to get an epic Apple deal.

There have been some excellent deals over Prime Day this year, with lowest prices on AirPods, MacBooks, and everything in between. Thankfully, you've still got a few hours left to make sure that you get a great deal on the Apple devices that you've been looking for.

Last minute Prime Day deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $688.64 at Amazon This is a spectacular price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with a massive $100 discount. This is the cheapest that it's ever been, and is well worth considering especially if you've been looking at the Stainless Steel Series 9 instead. Price check: $799 at Best Buy | $799 at Apple

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon Fancy some new AirPods Pro 2? You can get some for the lowest price ever in the Prime Day sale, and its well worth grabbing a pair — even if you've already got some! After all, it's always useful to have a spare. Price check: $229 at B&H Photo | $189 at Best Buy