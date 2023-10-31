These AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest-ever price on Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are currently the very best Bluetooth earphones Apple makes and the addition of USB-C charging makes them pair with the new iPhone 15 even better. With impressive Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and great sound quality, $60 off is just the cherry on top.

Black Friday is just around the corner but this matches the lowest ever price so we can’t see them going lower any time soon. If you’re looking for an excuse to get a new pair of AirPods, now is the perfect time.

AirPods Pro 2 $60 off

AirPods Pro 2 | $249.00 $189.99 at Amazon Sounds Good The AirPods Pro’s H2 chip allows for intelligent noise canceling and incredibly immersive sound. With clear audio and full bass, they are perfect for using on the go or just zoning out in your room to your favorite tunes. With multiple pairs of silicone tips for different ears and great water resistance, they’re sure to last.

AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 make a splash with their 30 hours of use out of a single charge of the case and its many smart features. It helps that the splash is easier to make with great water resistance. The AirPods Pro 2 also benefit from Spatial Audio that can create sounds to suit the unique groove of your ears and combines this with head tracking to place sound all around you.

They also have a huge range of controls with on-device touch controls and thanks to the Apple ecosystem you can connect it to your iPhone or MacBook in mere seconds. If you are someone who likes to listen to music in person, Conversation Awareness dynamically lowers or heightens your volume depending on whether someone is chatting with you. You can listen to your music full blast without the worry of accidentally ignoring those around you. Regardless of how you listen to music, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice made even better by a $60 discount.