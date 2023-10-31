These AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest-ever price on Amazon
Sounding and looking good.
The AirPods Pro 2 are currently the very best Bluetooth earphones Apple makes and the addition of USB-C charging makes them pair with the new iPhone 15 even better. With impressive Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and great sound quality, $60 off is just the cherry on top.
Black Friday is just around the corner but this matches the lowest ever price so we can’t see them going lower any time soon. If you’re looking for an excuse to get a new pair of AirPods, now is the perfect time.
AirPods Pro 2 $60 off
AirPods Pro 2 |
$249.00 $189.99 at Amazon
Sounds Good
The AirPods Pro’s H2 chip allows for intelligent noise canceling and incredibly immersive sound. With clear audio and full bass, they are perfect for using on the go or just zoning out in your room to your favorite tunes. With multiple pairs of silicone tips for different ears and great water resistance, they’re sure to last.
AirPods deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy | Walmart
The AirPods Pro 2 make a splash with their 30 hours of use out of a single charge of the case and its many smart features. It helps that the splash is easier to make with great water resistance. The AirPods Pro 2 also benefit from Spatial Audio that can create sounds to suit the unique groove of your ears and combines this with head tracking to place sound all around you.
They also have a huge range of controls with on-device touch controls and thanks to the Apple ecosystem you can connect it to your iPhone or MacBook in mere seconds. If you are someone who likes to listen to music in person, Conversation Awareness dynamically lowers or heightens your volume depending on whether someone is chatting with you. You can listen to your music full blast without the worry of accidentally ignoring those around you. Regardless of how you listen to music, the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent choice made even better by a $60 discount.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.