These MacBook 'Mega Deals' will save you $1,700 on huge spec machines
Unreal.
Even though the Amazon Prime Day sale isn't starting until July 11, you can still save absolutely heaps of cash on a series of Apple's MacBook Pro models thanks to these absolutely wild deals from B&H Photo, which have seen prices on really high-spec machines slashed by up to $1,700.
Right now you can score the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip series in the appropriately-named "Mega Deal."
$1,700 off Apple's MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max |
$4899 $3,199 at B&H Photo
The most powerful laptop Apple has ever made, this insane spec boasts 64GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD, as well as the 32-core M1 Max GPU. It would normally set you back $5,000 but is $1,700 off in this amazing deal. Available in both Silver and Space Gray.
The M1 Max features ten cores, too, and this laptop is ideal for developers, photographers, or video editors.
MacBook Pro 14-inch 1TB SSD | (Was $4378) Now $2749 At B&H Photo
This 2TB MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM and a 32-Core GPU M1 Max chip is another spec worth nearly $4,400 that's currently on sale for just $2749. B&H is also offering a deal on the same device without a protection plan for $2,499 instead of $4,099.
M1 MacBook Pro 2020 (512GB) |
$1,899 $1,199 at B&H Photo
With its powerful M1 chip, 512GB of solid-state storage, and 8GB of RAM, the M1 MacBook Pro from 2020 is a solid computing choice for anyone who needs portable power for school, work, and more. While it's not enough for intensive graphic design and processor-heavy tasks, its active cooling makes it a more potent option than the MacBook Air.
MacBook deals: Amazon | B&H Photo | Best Buy
If you're in the market for a high-spec Apple laptop, there's no reason to spend more on the M2 range with these savings kicking about. There's also no point waiting for the best Prime Day MacBook deals as we can guarantee this level of savings won't be matched.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9