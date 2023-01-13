This 1980s Apple logo makeover is better than the real thing
This is the Apple logo we all wanted.
Few logos are more iconic than that of the half-bitten Apple. It's a logo that everyone is familiar with and knows even at a glance. But could it be better?
Usually, we'd have just shrugged our shoulders and said, "maybe," but today, that changed. Today, we saw this reimagined Apple logo created as if it was still the 1980s. And we're absolutely here for it.
Portuguese graphic designer Rafael Serra (opens in new tab) is the one we have to thank for this work of art, and the Apple logo isn't the only bit of magic they created, either.
Party like it's 1989
So why set about creating such artwork? "I was a child from the '80s, I grew up seeing retro things," Serra told Fast Company (opens in new tab) in an interview. They say they were "fascinated by objects like VHS tapes, cassette tapes, and graphic design on magazine covers from a young age." Some of us here at iMore grew up in the 1980s, and we can definitely understand that.
Except for those of us who were Betamax fans, of course. And they won't be here for much longer anyway.
Like all of the best logos from the 1980s, the ones reimagined by Serra include more drop shadows than anyone could rightly hope for and then some. The Spotify logo is particularly fun, but you'll need to head over to Serra's website (opens in new tab) to see it. That's where you'll find a particularly stunning NASA logo and the kind of Google logo that might just have made us switch to Android.
But that logo doesn't exist, and instead, we're left wishing that the logo at the top of this page was plastered all over the back of the iPhone 14 and beyond.
Now that would truly be the best iPhone of all.
