This 9th gen iPad is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now

iPads are wonderful little machines. Big enough to get cozy with but still small enough to travel around, they are the best tablets on the market and fill the gap between a smartphone and a laptop. If you’re looking to finally get yourself a tablet, the 9th generation iPad is $80 off on Amazon right now.

Available for just $249 and can be delivered in just a few days, this is the best-ever price we’ve seen on the 9th-generation iPad and it’s still a very capable machine. Though Black Friday is just a few short weeks away on November 24, we can’t imagine this price being beaten any time soon.

Cheap and Cheerful

9th Generation iPad | $329.00 $249 at Amazon Sporting an A13 Bionic Chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, and all-day battery life, the 9th gen iPad is an impressive machine. It does have a Lighting port for charging rather than a USB-C but it’s still a great price.

Though you could opt to spend a few hundred bucks more to get the M1 iPad Air, this price makes for an excellent entryway into Apple’s tablet family. The A13 Bionic chip still performs admirably, being fast and smooth enough to run all modern apps. As well as this, the retina display can show vivid colors and darker blacks with no problem.

The iPad ninth-generation has Touch ID, so you can securely use Apple Pay and unlock your device in seconds. There are also two color options available at this price, so you can choose between Silver and Grey depending on your preference. You can pick up this iPad, a case, and a screen protector for less than half of the M1 iPad Air, an absolute steal that likely won’t last long.

This is a particularly good choice for anyone on a budget or unsure about putting down $1000 to get the latest and greatest iPad Pro model.